  Spliff's Strawberry
Sativa

4.7 6 reviews

Spliff’s Strawberry

Created by Dutch Seedbank, Spliff’s Strawberry is a zealously strong sativa-dominant strain with an in-your-face fresh berry flavor. Made up of Strawberry Cough, Skunk, and Jack Herer, this strain takes on all of its parent strains’ euphoric, giggly traits. Its uplifting effects may alleviate depression and fatigue symptoms while its mild body effects can help dull pain and stress.

Joexog
Member since 2014
Awesome Flavour & High ! If youre in Amsterdam, you can get this beauty at Coffeeshop 1te Hulp ! :)
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Skunk No. 1
Strawberry Cough
Spliff’s Strawberry

