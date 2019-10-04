Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, Star Cookie crosses GSC and Stardawg to create a delicious trichome-packed strain. Big buds come from GSC genetics with a heavy dose of resin thanks to the Stardawg influence. Star Cookie buds offer a creamy cookies terpene profile that balances out the more potent gassy and piney influences.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
BigTonny
itsyames
chicleboricua
Find Star Cookie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Star Cookie nearby.
Products with Star Cookie
Hang tight. We're looking for Star Cookie nearby.