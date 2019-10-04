ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, Star Cookie crosses GSC and Stardawg to create a delicious trichome-packed strain. Big buds come from GSC genetics with a heavy dose of resin thanks to the Stardawg influence. Star Cookie buds offer a creamy cookies terpene profile that balances out the more potent gassy and piney influences.

Avatar for BigTonny
Member since 2019
One of my favorite cookie strains from the east coast. Incredibly dense and sticky nugs. Clean your grinder before grinding if you use one. The cure as drying job was perfect; however this is very resinous bud. This stuff will get you beyond “stoned” don’t waste this in a joint. Smoke it in a bong,...
Avatar for itsyames
Member since 2018
Hard hitting, very relaxed high.
Avatar for chicleboricua
Member since 2018
Heavy hitting. Raging munchies. Good overall high.
