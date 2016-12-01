ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 57 reviews

Stardawg Guava

Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains. 

Happy 74%
Uplifted 71%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 53%
Creative 43%
Depression 51%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 30%
Fatigue 25%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

Chemdog 4
Stardawg Guava

