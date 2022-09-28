Sticky Icky
Sticky Icky effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sticky Icky, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Sticky Icky weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sticky Icky sensations
Sticky Icky helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sticky Icky products near you
Similar to Sticky Icky near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—