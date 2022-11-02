Str8 Lemonade
aka Straight Lemonade
Str8 Lemonade effects are mostly energizing.
Str8 Lemonade, also known as Straight Lemonade,, is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Str8 Lemonade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Str8 Lemonade sensations
Str8 Lemonade helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
