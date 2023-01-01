Lemosa
Lemosa is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sr8lemonade and Mimosa V6. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Lemosa is a delightful sativa known for its zesty citrus aroma and uplifting effects. Lemosa typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a well-rounded choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemosa effects include feeling energetic, euphoric, and focused, making it an excellent option for enhancing mood and productivity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress, as it can provide mental clarity and a burst of energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Lemosa features flavors like zesty lemon, citrusy sweetness, and undertones of tropical fruit, delivering a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-lifting effects. The average price of Lemosa typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and energizing cannabis strain. Lemosa is a vibrant and mood-enhancing sativa strain that captures the essence of zesty citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
