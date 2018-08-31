Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.
