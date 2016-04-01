Loud Seeds recreated a hybrid they originally made years ago by crossing a Strawberry Cough x Durban Poison female with their Sour dominant Original Loud male. The result is Strawberry Durban Diesel, an 80% sativa-dominant plant that finishes flowering in 8-10 weeks and can produce THC levels up to 25%.
