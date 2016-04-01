ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Strawberry Durban Diesel
Sativa

4.4 7 reviews

Strawberry Durban Diesel

Strawberry Durban Diesel

Loud Seeds recreated a hybrid they originally made years ago by crossing a Strawberry Cough x Durban Poison female with their Sour dominant Original Loud male. The result is Strawberry Durban Diesel, an 80% sativa-dominant plant that finishes flowering in 8-10 weeks and can produce THC levels up to 25%.

Very nice taste and body high, nothing spectacular though. Good for a social smoke
MmmmmmMm, very aromatic and tasty strain. Flavorful thick white smoke. I love sativa, and this is one I will keep an eye out for bc it's that good. The high lasts a couple hours and inspires positive thoughts. Allows me to get things done and still be really high. 23%-25% THC.
Great. Strawberry flavor, Heady, stimulating, long lasting effects, clean burn. Undoubtedly sativa dominant strain and great smoke all around.
This is by far a delicious strain. It tastes super good and gives you an incredible body high. One of my preferred strains.
Strawberry Cough
Durban Poison
Strawberry Durban Diesel

