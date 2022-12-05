Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Milk effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Milk potency is lower THC than average.
Strawberry Milk is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, happy, and talkative. Strawberry Milk has 10% CBD and 7% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Milk, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Milk sensations
Strawberry Milk helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
