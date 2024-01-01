stock photo similar to Strawberry Pop
Hybrid

Strawberry Pop

Strawberry Pop is the Talking Trees flower brand selection of the strain Red Runtz, bred by Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Red Runtz combines the rare Faygo Red Pop with the strain of the year Runtz. Strawberry Pop has a very pronounced, unique, and delightful strawberry soda smell and taste. Leave some of the first reviews of Strawberry Pop.

Strawberry Pop strain genetics