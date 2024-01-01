stock photo similar to Strawberry Slush
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Strawberry Slush

aka Strawberry Slushie, Strawberry Slushy

Strawberry Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between XJ13 and Strawnana. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Slush is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Strawberry Slush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Slush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



