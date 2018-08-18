Bred by Jack Davis, Strawberry Snow Cone is a cross between a Santa Cruz Strawberry Kush mother and a male Snow Cone. It produces a strawberry jam flavor and a calming yet creative high that is perfect for anyone who wants to relax and daydream without falling asleep. Expect the buds to be surrounded by near-black leaves that contrast beautifully with pink and red hues and crystal-tipped trichomes.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
CarolinaToker
Niftgod
FunWaysToHeal
Geo69rocks
PurpleSunshine
Find Strawberry Snow Cone nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Snow Cone nearby.
Products with Strawberry Snow Cone
Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Snow Cone nearby.