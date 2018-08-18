ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Jack Davis, Strawberry Snow Cone is a cross between a Santa Cruz Strawberry Kush mother and a male Snow Cone. It produces a strawberry jam flavor and a calming yet creative high that is perfect for anyone who wants to relax and daydream without falling asleep. Expect the buds to be surrounded by near-black leaves that contrast beautifully with pink and red hues and crystal-tipped trichomes.

Avatar for CarolinaToker
Member since 2017
This strain is the bomb. Super tasty and stacked trichomes. Mine tested out at 27.8 THC fresh out the dryer. Can’t wait to see what she test with two months of cure. Well done gentlemen!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Niftgod
Member since 2018
Best bud i have ever had.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for FunWaysToHeal
Member since 2017
The only thing missing was the peanut butter...holy does this strain taste like strawberry jam or is it just me? Wow! Double Wow! Triple Wow! Stress busting at it's finest. Strawberry Snow Cone is a sweet treat that is sure to get you up on your feet, and moving to the beat (even if there is no musi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Geo69rocks
Member since 2018
Just picked Strawberry Snow Cone. It's a great high. Stress is just melting away. Has a great smell. I don't taste the strawberry jam taste they say u taste but that's ok with me.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PurpleSunshine
Member since 2018
This is a great strain!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
