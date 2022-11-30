Strawberry Gelato
Strawberry Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Strawberry Snow Cone. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Gelato is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Gelato effects make them feel talkative, energetic, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Strawberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of pungent diesel and strawberry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Gelato sensations
Strawberry Gelato helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
