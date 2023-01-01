stock photo similar to Strawberry Truffle
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Strawberry Truffle

Strawberry Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and Mendobreath F2. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Truffle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Strawberry Truffle features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Strawberry Truffle typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Strawberry Truffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Truffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



