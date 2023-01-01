Strawberry Truffle
Strawberry Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and Mendobreath F2. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Truffle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Strawberry Truffle features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Strawberry Truffle typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Strawberry Truffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Truffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry TruffleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Truffle products near you
Similar to Strawberry Truffle near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—