Sub Zero reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sub Zero.
Sub Zero strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Sub Zero strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sub Zero reviews
t........e
December 4, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
My sample was obtained in Krabi, Thailand. I was surprised from the beginning by the aroma, that of the bud itself and the exhalations of a bong hit or three. "Fresh hay" would have been the most flavor or smell describe my sample (that is, most useful were it included in the limited selection of flavor-scents in the review composition page). The other four standard "flavors" I specified would still apply, grape particularly. As for "mint", well, I would have said lavender, or some other close relative of lavender in the "mint" family (which is a vast realm of terpene possibilities). And as for grape, think a soupcon (pronounced soop-SOHN) of the grape flavoring used in pink cotton candy. How'd they get that into weed? It's tricky. Part of it is, what does a particular combination of terpenes REMIND your brain and nose of? What flavors, what other types of weed, etc. etc. It's no science describing the "flavor" and scent of weed. Scent includes smell-in-the-bag. This strain is potentially awesome. There you notice the pink cotton candy flavor-scent, which is derived naturally from grapes, and fresh hay. Exhaling from a bong, you notice the mint and earthy overtones, reminiscent of the Mexican weed of the 70's that was a cousin or ancestor of Sub Zero. Smelling smoke from the weed in the bowl, you notice the acrid quality of the unfiltered smoke, and again the smell of hay, quite pleasant as smoke-in-your-eyes goes. The buzz is, as most seem to agree, balanced: relaxed, but alert. Not sleepy. This is good. No, wait a minute ... .... this is great. Great stuff, would love to grow it myself!
M........0
November 14, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Subzero is the sort of strain that looks like it wandered out of a frost giant’s jewelry box and politely decided to sit in your grinder. White and blue swirls shimmer together like snowdrifts caught mid-argument, and once it’s ground… good grief. It looks like crushed glacier dust. Whoever named this strain didn’t name it — they discovered it. Respect. The effects arrive gently at first, like someone opening a freezer door inside your skull. My brain felt cold — not numb, not foggy, but delightfully refrigerated, as though my thoughts had been neatly stacked on wire racks. Then came the body chills: soft, creeping, cozy shivers that felt like a friendly ghost knitting a sweater around my spine. This is absolutely not a productive-day strain unless your day’s productivity goal is “watch Scooby-Doo until the universe makes sense.” Mild munchies, nothing outrageous — more a polite suggestion than a command from the snack dimension. A dreamy, chilly, stoney delight. In conclusion: Sub Zero wins. ❄️
i........8
5 days ago
Anxious
Headache
Probably didn't help I got this from Top Crop for $5/g. Looks good and smells of mild Superboof. Taste good. Like burning platic🤔or rubber? That weird funk of superboof. Gave me a headache like the brickweed from the 90s. why they even sell shit like this is beyond me. Just gives Kaprikorn a bad look.. Pass on this for me... And Superboof is one of my favs. Probably better with higher quality
a........r
December 2, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Currently my favorite strain. Local place has it at 32% and it definitely has that "not doing anything productive for awhile" effect.
k........d
October 29, 2025
Giggly
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache
Hits hard and fast, gave me a headache for about 5 minutes then gone. Spicy. If you’re sensitive to strains that cause anxiety like me, this has a bit of the jittery effect.
j........3
September 4, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
The Sub Zero I had was heavy Oreoz with a little Super Boof underlying which im good with Oreoz one of my all time favorite strains, every pull just pulls you deeper and deeper under aa kush cloud. I highly recommend !
P........0
September 8, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Let me start off by saying........wow 🤩. Been trying to get my hands on the strain for months now and I finally accomplished it. It was well worth the wait, deep purple frosted nuggets. My batch was more heavy on Orz so it's very pungent and diesel with a hint of fruit. Very smooth and tasty 😋
W........9
August 9, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Unique citrus, piney, minty terps on this one, great 50/50 hybrid effect that will make you hungry for sure