Sub Zero
aka Sub Zero #12
Sub Zero effects are mostly calming.
Sub Zero potency is higher THC than average.
Sub Zero, also called Sub Zero #12, not to be confused with SubZero from North Genetics, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from a genetic cross of Super Boof x Oreoz; the breeder of Sub Zero is GrowMoreFire Genetics. Sub Zero is freezing with frost—a thick, white coat of trichomes covers these medium-stretch plants that bloom with blocky, deep purple buds. Sub Zero produces high yields, and often tests at over 22% THC. Consumers can expect euphoric effects and a palate of fruity, citrus, and sweet flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sub Zero, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sub Zero strain effects
Sub Zero strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
