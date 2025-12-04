My sample was obtained in Krabi, Thailand. I was surprised from the beginning by the aroma, that of the bud itself and the exhalations of a bong hit or three. "Fresh hay" would have been the most flavor or smell describe my sample (that is, most useful were it included in the limited selection of flavor-scents in the review composition page). The other four standard "flavors" I specified would still apply, grape particularly. As for "mint", well, I would have said lavender, or some other close relative of lavender in the "mint" family (which is a vast realm of terpene possibilities). And as for grape, think a soupcon (pronounced soop-SOHN) of the grape flavoring used in pink cotton candy. How'd they get that into weed? It's tricky. Part of it is, what does a particular combination of terpenes REMIND your brain and nose of? What flavors, what other types of weed, etc. etc. It's no science describing the "flavor" and scent of weed. Scent includes smell-in-the-bag. This strain is potentially awesome. There you notice the pink cotton candy flavor-scent, which is derived naturally from grapes, and fresh hay. Exhaling from a bong, you notice the mint and earthy overtones, reminiscent of the Mexican weed of the 70's that was a cousin or ancestor of Sub Zero. Smelling smoke from the weed in the bowl, you notice the acrid quality of the unfiltered smoke, and again the smell of hay, quite pleasant as smoke-in-your-eyes goes. The buzz is, as most seem to agree, balanced: relaxed, but alert. Not sleepy. This is good. No, wait a minute ... .... this is great. Great stuff, would love to grow it myself!