  Sugar Calyx
Sugar Calyx

Sugar Calyx

Sugar Calyx by Calyx Garden is a trichome-covered cross of Grape Calyx and Dutch Treat. These two distinct strains come together to offer consumers a unique terpene profile of pungent sweetness and pine while imbuing the body with happy relaxation that lingers for hours. This hybrid is a quality choice for consumers looking to abate nausea and pain while enhancing mood. According to Calyx Garden, Sugar Calyx is one of the frostiest strains on their growing roster.

Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Calyx
parent
Strain
Sugar Calyx

