Grape Calyx by Calyx Garden is a strain with deep roots in a half-dozen genetic parents. Calyx Garden has been breeding this strain since 2012 and began by crossing Durban Poison and Master Kush. The cross was then combined with SFV OG, which was then bred with Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This “Suicide Girl” strain was then crossed with the rare Purple Pineapple to create a strain bursting with purple calyxes, appearing similar to a bunch of grapes dusted with trichomes. Grape Calyx is ideal for consumers seeking to relieve general physical discomfort, stimulate appetite, and enhance their mood.