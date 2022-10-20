Sugar Cookies
Sugar Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Sugar Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Not to be confused with an older strain, Sugar Cookie, Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing Cake Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato. PureSun Farms is marketing it in 2022. PureSun Farms Sugar Cookies is an herbaceous indica featuring freshly baked aromas of sweet spice, citrus, and a hint of gas with a creamy brown sugar finish. Sugar Cookies is highly potent and boasts dense buds with a generous frosting of snow-white trichomes.
Sugar Cookies sensations
Sugar Cookies helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 10% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
