stock photo similar to Sundae Fundae
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sundae Fundae

aka Sunday Funday, SundaeFundae

Sundae Fundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Fleetwood MAC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sundae Fundae is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Lit Farms, the average price of Sundae Fundae typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sundae Fundae’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Fundae, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sundae Fundae

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sundae Fundae products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sundae Fundae near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight