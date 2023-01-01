Sundae Fundae
aka Sunday Funday, SundaeFundae
Sundae Fundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Fleetwood MAC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sundae Fundae is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Lit Farms, the average price of Sundae Fundae typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sundae Fundae’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Fundae, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
