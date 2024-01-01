stock photo similar to Sunset Animal Kush
Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 31%CBD

Sunset Animal Kush

Sunset Animal Kush is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Sunset Animal Kush is an indica cannabis strain and a cross of Animal Mints x (Sunset Sherb x Kush Mints) pheno. Sunset Animal Kush averages 28 to 34% THC. Sunset Animal Kush's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, alpha-humulene. We're still learning more about Sunset Animal Kush, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sunset Animal Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sunset Animal Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sunset Animal Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sunset Animal Kush strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight