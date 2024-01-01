stock photo similar to Sunset Animal Kush
IndicaTHC 31%CBD —
Sunset Animal Kush
Sunset Animal Kush is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Sunset Animal Kush is an indica cannabis strain and a cross of Animal Mints x (Sunset Sherb x Kush Mints) pheno. Sunset Animal Kush averages 28 to 34% THC. Sunset Animal Kush's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, alpha-humulene. We're still learning more about Sunset Animal Kush, so leave a review.
