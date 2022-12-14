Sunset Cookies
Sunset Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Sunset Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and happy. Sunset Cookies has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunset Cookies sensations
Sunset Cookies helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
