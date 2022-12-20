Super Cookies
Super Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Super Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Super Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, tingly, and relaxed. Super Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Super Cookies sensations
Super Cookies helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Migraines
