Super Critical
Super Critical effects are mostly calming.
Super Critical potency is lower THC than average.
Super Critical is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. Super Critical has 13% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Critical, before let us know! Leave a review.
Super Critical strain effects
Super Critical strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
