Super Sour Orange
Super Sour Orange effects are mostly energizing.
Super Sour Orange is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Sour Orange, before let us know! Leave a review.
Super Sour Orange sensations
Super Sour Orange helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Fatigue
