Supercharger
Supercharger effects are mostly calming.
Supercharger potency is higher THC than average.
Supercharger is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and happy. Supercharger has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supercharger, before let us know! Leave a review.
Supercharger sensations
Supercharger helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Cancer
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
