HybridTHC 21%CBD

Sweet Gelato

Sweet Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Killer Kush and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sweet Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sweet Seeds, the average price of Sweet Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sweet Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



