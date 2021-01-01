Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
No effects reported

Sweet Tea is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genentics. Sweet Tea is named after its intensely sweet flavor profile that tastes similar to a floral jasmine tea and sugared oranges. Upon exhaling, you'll experience a woody aroma that helps cut the sharpness of the citruss. Smoking this strain will deliver a strong head high, but will eventually give way to a calming sensation that melts through your body. Sweet Tea comes in smalal, round nugs that are bright green with spots of yellow and vivid orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression and anxiety.

write a review

Buy Sweet Tea near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Sweet Tea

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sweet Tea reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight