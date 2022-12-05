T2
T2 effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, T2, before let us know! Leave a review.
T2 sensations
T2 helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop T2 products near you
Similar to T2 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—