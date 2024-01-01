stock photo similar to Tachibana
Hybrid

Tachibana

Tachibana is a hybrid weed strain from California's Oni Seed Co. Yama is a lush, funky and complex cross of White Tangerine Haze and Tropicana Cookies F1. Oni boasts of its rich and floral palette of "orange peel, yuzu lemon, and vanilla bean." If you're looking for the perfect blend of cream and citrus, Tachibana may be the strain for you. We are still learning about Tachibana's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yama, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

