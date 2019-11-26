The flagship strain of Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Tachllta Till is a sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 with DNA Genetics’ Sharksbreath. Dense buds have shades of purple with orange pistils that pack an aroma of freshly tilled soil with notes of nutmeg and Earl Grey tea. Great for alleviating pain and discomfort, Tachllta Till may help consumers focus their mental energy while reducing anxiety.
