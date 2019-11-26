ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tachllta Till
Hybrid

Tachllta Till

Tachllta Till

The flagship strain of Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Tachllta Till is a sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 with DNA GeneticsSharksbreath. Dense buds have shades of purple with orange pistils that pack an aroma of freshly tilled soil with notes of nutmeg and Earl Grey tea. Great for alleviating pain and discomfort, Tachllta Till may help consumers focus their mental energy while reducing anxiety.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sharksbreath
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Tachllta Till

