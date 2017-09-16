Tahoe Frostbite by Tiller Natural is a balanced hybrid with sweet aromas and lanky growth. This tall cross of Tahoe OG and Frostbite produces fluffy, dark buds with sporadic purple foliage and bright orange hairs. Tahoe Frostbite has an herbal flavor with a sweet mint undertone, and offers consumers pleasant physical effects. It has been known to express a heady pressure similar to that of the Headband strain.
Strain spotlight
Lineage
