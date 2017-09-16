ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tahoe Frostbite
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Tahoe Frostbite
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Tahoe Frostbite

Tahoe Frostbite

Tahoe Frostbite by Tiller Natural is a balanced hybrid with sweet aromas and lanky growth. This tall cross of Tahoe OG and Frostbite produces fluffy, dark buds with sporadic purple foliage and bright orange hairs. Tahoe Frostbite has an herbal flavor with a sweet mint undertone, and offers consumers pleasant physical effects. It has been known to express a heady pressure similar to that of the Headband strain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for OGstrain420
Member since 2017
One of the best bud I ever had! The orange greenish colour made my mind feel so relaxed, happy and horny. If your with your girl defenitly make her smoke with you and you will have the best sex you ever had!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Chey_Martinez
Member since 2019
Amazing strain, gave me a great pleasant and talkative high, very beautiful bud, and very smooth to smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy
write a review

Find Tahoe Frostbite nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tahoe Frostbite nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Frostbite
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tahoe Frostbite

Products with Tahoe Frostbite

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tahoe Frostbite nearby.