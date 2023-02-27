STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Tang Breath is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and happy. Tang Breath has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tang Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tang Breath strain effects
Tang Breath strain flavors
Tang Breath strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
