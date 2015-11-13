From Leafs by Snoop comes Tangerine Man, a sativa-dominant hybrid that is perhaps the best of his new strains. With a citrus aroma and trichome-coated buds, expect a nice pick-me-up that pairs wonderfully with daytime physical activity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
MedicalIncredible
6SIX
revcoon
Southernchef
IndicaArmy
Find Tangerine Man nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangerine Man nearby.
Photos
Products with Tangerine Man
Hang tight. We're looking for Tangerine Man nearby.