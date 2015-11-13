ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Tangerine Man
Sativa

4.7 17 reviews

Tangerine Man

Tangerine Man

From Leafs by Snoop comes Tangerine Man, a sativa-dominant hybrid that is perhaps the best of his new strains. With a citrus aroma and trichome-coated buds, expect a nice pick-me-up that pairs wonderfully with daytime physical activity.

MedicalIncredible
Member since 2015
Update: A Potent Sativa like head high w/ likely paranoia. AROMA is VERY COMPLEX !!! Grapefruit, Mint, Body Odor, Cold Wind/Blue Ice, Lemon, Citrus. Not recommend to those who aren't expecting it's caffeine effect. (Let me suggest Blueberry Dream for a lot of us). BUDS are dark green and rusty ...
Relaxed
6SIX
Member since 2015
It's kind of like eating a room temperature clementine orange on the exhale. Effects kick in quickly and lasts an unusually long time. My dose intervals lengthened dramatically. Smoke too much and find yourself dozing. Headed bobbing lol. Enjoy!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappy
revcoon
Member since 2015
Very potent strain with a sweet taste and tangerine smell good color smoke is thick and dense just like the buds great up high making you want to get out and do things recommended for daytime use great for house or hard work
EnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Southernchef
Member since 2013
Smooth hit, goes down too easy. Came out of a pot haze an hour later.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
IndicaArmy
Member since 2017
The name reminds me of growing up in SoCal. It's like the Corn Man but the ones who sell oranges by the freeway. Fun fact, smokers in south US call low grade buds Corn, small buds pop corn and Amish say Green Corn. High grade they call "Loud" referring to the smell. I love the name, props to the Do...
Euphoric
