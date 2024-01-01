stock photo similar to Texaco Slushy
Texaco Slushy
Texaco Slushy is an indica weed strain bred by Romulan Genetics. Texaco Slushy is a delicious cross of OGKB and Romulan. We are still learning about Texaco Slushy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texaco Slushy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
