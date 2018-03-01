ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thai Fantasy by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines the tropical flavors of Thai with the dependability of Black Domina. This embellishment of the Thai lineage emits a citrus-forward, tropical floral aroma while the flavor lands in richer, earthier territory. Thai Fantasy’s uplifting effects and abundant yield make this plant a joy to consume and grow. It has a solid cannabinoid profile that has been known to reach nearly 19% THC

Avatar for kushywizard16
Member since 2016
Yummy Classic Cannabis smell and taste. Really nice medicine
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Thai Fantasy

