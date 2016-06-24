ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Thai Girl
Thai Girl

Thai Girl

Thai Girl is supposedly the result of seeds found by Gold King in Thai Stick crossed against Tres Dawg. This sativa-dominant hybrid was cultivated in the late 70’s and spread the euphoric stimulation native to Southeast Asian herb across the cannabis world. Enjoy this tropical bud in the sunshine, as it encourages physical activity without overstimulation. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Thai Girl

Most popular in