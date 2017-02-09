ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Thaidal Wave
Hybrid

3.8 4 reviews

Thaidal Wave

aka Tidal Wave

Thaidal Wave

Thaidal Wave is a perfectly named hybrid that hits you with a wave of get-up-and-go energy that is perfect for daytime, taking on creative projects or social activities with friends. This hybrid has strong Thai genetics, which explains its invigorating sativa effects with a lack of laziness and sedation. Thaidal Wave is a strain to calm the mind, but it may not provide enough body effects for those looking to treat severe pain or other medical issues. 

Lineage

Thai
Thaidal Wave

