Thaidal Wave is a perfectly named hybrid that hits you with a wave of get-up-and-go energy that is perfect for daytime, taking on creative projects or social activities with friends. This hybrid has strong Thai genetics, which explains its invigorating sativa effects with a lack of laziness and sedation. Thaidal Wave is a strain to calm the mind, but it may not provide enough body effects for those looking to treat severe pain or other medical issues.