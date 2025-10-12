The Bridge
The Bridge effects are mostly energizing.
The Bridge potency is higher THC than average.
The Bridge is a hybrid strain bred by Purple City Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Street Guru x 1987 PCG. The Bridge is a huge yielder for growers, with exceptional THC numbers upwards of 30%. The balance in its genetics create a versatile strain for all kinds of occasions and activities that are both active and relaxing, from creative pursuits to recovery. A terpene blend led by terpinolene creates a palate of earth, pine, sweetness, and even metallic notes. Medical patients may find The Bridge helps with anxiety and inflammation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Bridge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
The Bridge strain effects
