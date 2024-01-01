stock photo similar to The Dark Side
IndicaTHC 26%CBG 1%

The Dark Side

aka TDS, Dark Side, Dark

The Dark Side is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between San Fernando Valley OG Kush and Haze Brothers. This strain features 60% sativa genetics and 40% indica genetics and is named for its stunning dark purple appearance that occurs during the end of the flowering phase. The Dark Side is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us The Dark Side effects include feeling cerebral, balanced, calm, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Dark Side when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by KushBrothers Seeds, The Dark Side features flavors like earthy, woody, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of The Dark Side typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. This strain has a mesmerizing side of cannabis that showcases the beauty and diversity of this plant. The Dark Side also has a connection to the Star Wars franchise, as it refers to the evil and corrupt side of the Force that tempts Jedi to turn to the dark side. Some fans of Star Wars may enjoy this strain as a way to explore their inner Sith. As a famous Sith lord once said "This strain is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be ~unnatural~".

