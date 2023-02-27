write a review
The Eclipse is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and uplifted. The Eclipse has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, The Eclipse, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to The Eclipse
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
The Eclipse strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Eclipse products near you
Similar to The Eclipse near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—