The Glove
The Glove is a cannabis strain released in 2022, combining Gary Payton x Jealousy. Unlike other knockoffs, Cookies' The Glove is a collaboration between breeders Seed Junky Genetics and Powerzzzup. Jealousy is 2022's Leafly Strain of the Year. Gary Payton came out in 2019 and has become a top 200 popular strain in US dispensaries. We're still studying the flavors and effects of The Glove. Leave a review.
