Bred by Growing Passion, The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. Its buds are compact, dense, and lime green in color with soft orange hairs. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.
