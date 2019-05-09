ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. The Lime
Hybrid

5 4 reviews

The Lime

Bred by Growing Passion, The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. Its buds are compact, dense, and lime green in color with soft orange hairs. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Avatar for Ayye613
Member since 2017
Pretty nice flower with a delicious citrusy aftertaste. The high is nice & Mellow but not in a Lazy or tired way. I could definitely smoke this before work & have a decent high but not impaired whatsoever.👌🏼 Worth getting an eighth off.☺️
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Cactus Cooler
parent
Second strain parent
The Original Lemonnade
parent
Strain
The Lime

