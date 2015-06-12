ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Sheriff

The Sheriff is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 91 and SFV OG Kush, two classic staples known for their potent cerebral euphoria. Taking after its parents, The Sheriff’s uplifting effects shake creativity and happiness awake while lending a physical relaxation conducive to rest or meditation.

Avatar for lescook317
Member since 2015
Clean hit, a bit of a harsh aftertaste. overall taste is good. great body high that leaves you with energy to do some around the house stuff, but prefer to relax.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

SFV OG Kush
Chemdog 91
The Sheriff

