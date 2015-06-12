The Sheriff is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 91 and SFV OG Kush, two classic staples known for their potent cerebral euphoria. Taking after its parents, The Sheriff’s uplifting effects shake creativity and happiness awake while lending a physical relaxation conducive to rest or meditation.
