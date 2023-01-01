stock photo similar to The Struthers Strain
HybridTHC 22%CBD

The Struthers Strain

The Struthers Strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel x OG Kush, which is then crossed with Purple God Bud. Bred in Vermont by Trichome VT, The Struthers Strain grows tall and lanky, and exhibits a strong, limonene-backed aroma of citrus and pine. The Struthers Strain works best as an energizing, daytime companion, or for a night you don’t want to end. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Struthers Strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to The Struthers Strain

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop The Struthers Strain products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to The Struthers Strain near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

The Struthers Strain strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight