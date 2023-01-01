The Struthers Strain
The Struthers Strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel x OG Kush, which is then crossed with Purple God Bud. Bred in Vermont by Trichome VT, The Struthers Strain grows tall and lanky, and exhibits a strong, limonene-backed aroma of citrus and pine. The Struthers Strain works best as an energizing, daytime companion, or for a night you don’t want to end. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Struthers Strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to The Struthers StrainOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Struthers Strain products near you
Similar to The Struthers Strain near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—