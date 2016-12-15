ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 16 reviews

Thunderbird Rose

aka TBR

Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose is a sativa strain bred by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Eugene, Oregon. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. Thunderbird Rose is a generous producer that has a healthy resistance to mold and pests. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood. 

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Thunderbird Rose

