HybridTHC 19%CBD

Tiki Cookies

Tiki Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Tiki Rain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tiki Cookies is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tiki Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tiki Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiki Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight