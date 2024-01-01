stock photo similar to Tiki Rain
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Tiki Rain

Tiki Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Candy and Candy Rain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tiki Rain is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as Wagners, Zen Leaf, and Kush Station. Tiki Rain is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Tiki Rain effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiki Rain when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Tiki Madman or Emerald Mountain Legacy, Tiki Rain features flavors like citrus, sweet, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Tiki Rain typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Tiki Rain is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a zesty citrus smell with hints of earthy sandalwood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiki Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tiki Rain

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tiki Rain products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tiki Rain near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.