HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tiki Rum Cake

aka Rum Cake

Tiki Rum Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Cake and Melonade. This strain is a tropical treat that will transport you to a sunny beach with its sweet and fruity flavors. Tiki Rum Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tiki Rum Cake effects include creative, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiki Rum Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and lack of appetite. Bred by Bask, Tiki Rum Cake features flavors like vanilla, rum, and gasoline. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Tiki Rum Cake typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. This strain is known for its dense and frosty buds that have hints of green, orange, and purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiki Rum Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

