Bred by Flying Dutchmen, Titan’s Haze is sativa cross of Haze and Skunk #1. This strain brings a powerful cerebral rush that sativa connoisseurs crave with the smell and flavor of herbal spice. It’s a go-to hybrid for creative minds looking for that stimulating and energizing buzz during daytime hours. These plants fare well in high humidity or dry climates and have proven resistant to pests and molds.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find Titan's Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Titan's Haze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Titan's Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Titan's Haze nearby.