Bred by Flying Dutchmen, Titan’s Haze is sativa cross of Haze and Skunk #1. This strain brings a powerful cerebral rush that sativa connoisseurs crave with the smell and flavor of herbal spice. It’s a go-to hybrid for creative minds looking for that stimulating and energizing buzz during daytime hours. These plants fare well in high humidity or dry climates and have proven resistant to pests and molds.