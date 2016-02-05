ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3 reviews

Titan's Haze

aka Titan's Haze

Titan's Haze

Bred by Flying Dutchmen, Titan’s Haze is sativa cross of Haze and Skunk #1. This strain brings a powerful cerebral rush that sativa connoisseurs crave with the smell and flavor of herbal spice. It’s a go-to hybrid for creative minds looking for that stimulating and energizing buzz during daytime hours. These plants fare well in high humidity or dry climates and have proven resistant to pests and molds.

Lineage

Skunk No. 1
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Titan's Haze

New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More
Most popular in